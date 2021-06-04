Maz Jobrani talks comedy tour, comedy special

When it comes to his children’s education, comedian Maz Jobrani is all over it.

When it’s not picking his kids up from school, he’s doing comedy, hosting a podcast and acting.

He’s been in movies such as Disney’s “The Descendents” and “Friday After Next.” Most recently, he was on the sitcom “Superior Doughnuts.”

Jobrani spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about his “Things Are Looking Bright” comedy tour and his new comedy special “Pandemic Warrior,” which is currently streaming on Peacock.

Catch Jobrani on his “Things Are Looking Bright” comedy tour. He’ll also be in New York from June 24 through June 26 at Carolines on Broadway.

For tickets, go to MazJobrani.com

You can also check out his comedy special “Pandemic Warrior” on Peacock.