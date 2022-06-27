BROOKLYN (PIX11)– In the wake of the rise of traffic violence in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams plans to address the issue by altering some of Manhattan’s key traffic patterns.

The mayor has designs on changing 1.000 intersections to make them safer for pedestrians and wants to redesign Broadway from Union Square to Columbus Circle by closing them during peak driving hours.

In addition to the traffic adjustment, Adams said the recent spike in violence is due to the number of car thefts in Brooklyn. In Bedford-Stuyvesant, there is a 100% increase in car thefts, he said.

These initiatives come on the heels of some high-profile crashes in the city.

An 8-year-old boy continued to fight for his life the day after he was hit by a driver fleeing a police traffic stop in Brooklyn. His 67-year-old grandmother was killed and three others were injured across two intersections around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The incident came after NYPD officers in Bed-Stuy attempted to pull over a car with mismatched plates.

Just a week ago, there was a horrific taxi crash on Broadway with a cab hitting a cyclist who had run a red light, according to police, and jumping a curb. The cab hit six people, pinning three women.