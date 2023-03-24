New York (PIX11) Actor Tobi Bamtefa stars opposite of Jeremy Renner on the gritty crime drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’. The series follows ‘Mike’ and ‘Bunny’ In the wake of the Kingstown Prison riot as they figure out the leadership void on the inside. Tobi portrays fan-favorite ‘Bunny.’

He explained that his character is dealing with a lot of anger following the prison riot. Bamtefa says the show has no good or bad people. He feels the reason fans connect with his character is through humor.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is streaming now on Paramount+