NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about managing New York City’s migrant crisis, as well as the congestion pricing plan.
Watch the video player for more.
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario, Rebecca Millman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario, Rebecca Millman
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about managing New York City’s migrant crisis, as well as the congestion pricing plan.
Watch the video player for more.