NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams is leaving New York City for Mexico City Wednesday afternoon where he will attend a forum to discuss issues facing both the U.S. and Mexico and meet with members of government.

His trip comes as the migrant crisis in the city continues to escalate. A protest was held Tuesday night over possible migrant shelters in Bay Ridge.

Adams will be visiting Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia. He will also go to the Darien Gap, an area some asylum seekers pass through to get to the U.S.

The mayor said he plans to see the migrant situation up close and personal from the other side of the border. While on the trip, Adams said he would discourage migrants from coming to the city whose shelter system is already at capacity.

He said his goal is to come up with new strategies and solutions to deal with the crisis as well as build partnerships.

The mayor is set to come back to New York City Sunday.