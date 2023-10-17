NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams will be holding a meeting Tuesday on ways to combat hate in New York City as Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to head to Israel.

Hate crimes against Jews were at the highest level ever nationwide before the war even began, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Adams will be meeting with an Israeli special envoy in combating anti-Semitism in the city and the tri-state area.

The FBI released its annual hate crime data, with hate crimes against Jews and Muslims experiencing triple-digit rises in the city. In New Jersey, anti-Semitism has spiked and anti-Islamic crimes also ticked up.

Hochul is expected to head to Washington, D.C. first to talk to the White House about immigration and support for Israel. President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Israel Wednesday following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“President Biden will underscore our crystal clear message to any actor, state or non-state trying to take advantage of this crisis to attack Israel. Don’t. To that end, he’s deployed two aircraft carrier groups and other military assets to the region,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

U.S. officials said 2,000 American troops are on standby to go to Israel along with a second naval strike force moving into the region for support.