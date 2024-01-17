NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is optimistic about the new year for New York City, saying 2024 will be his Steph Curry year.

Adams joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the two NYPD officers who were shot responding to a domestic violence call in Brooklyn Tuesday, the budget and the migrant crisis.

The cops were injured two years after Officers William Mora and Jason Rivera were killed responding to a domestic violence call. Adams has restored NYPD budget cuts.

The mayor said the rollback on several cuts was possible because the city was able to reduce the number of people who needed to be in shelters. Sixty percent of the people who came through the shelter system were able to transition out, he said.

“We put a real plan in place to decrease the number of people in our system and we were successful in doing that,” Adams said.

The mayor also discussed the migrant crisis, decreasing crime, and increasing jobs.

