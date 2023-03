NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is looking to create 500 thousand new homes across New York City over the next decade, including six thousand affordable units in the Bronx.

Bronx city councilman Rafael Salamanca, who serves as the chairman of the Land Use Committee joined PIX11 Morning News with a first-hand look at the progress the city is making to address the affordable housing crisis.

Watch the video player for more.