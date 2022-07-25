Mayor Eric Adams is going to court to move forward with his education budget cuts. AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City parents and Mayor Eric Adams are battling in court over the city’s education budget cuts.

The mayor’s office will be filing a motion Monday to vacate a judge’s order temporarily blocking the city from cutting funding to schools with declining enrollment. On Friday, a judge granted the order, even though the cuts were approved by the City Council.

Parents argue the city didn’t follow proper procedure when passing the city budget and some City Council members say there were misled about the $215 million budget cuts.

Councilwoman Rita Joseph joined PIX11 Morning News to break down the case.