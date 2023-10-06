NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams will be headed to Ecuador Friday as part of his Latin America tour to discuss the migrant crisis in New York City.

The tour comes as the city dramatically cut the amount of time migrants are allowed to live in shelters down to one or two months. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she supports the move.

The Adams administration is also asking a judge to suspend a decades-old ruling that made New York City a sanctuary city.

Adams met with Mexican government officials to talk about the migrant crisis. He said 10,000 asylum seekers are arriving in New York City each month.

Adams said the city has limited resources to handle the influx of migrants.

A group of City Council members has proposed legislation to ban Adams from limiting time in shelters, pushing back against the mayor’s efforts even though he insists the city has run out of space.