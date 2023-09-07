NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams is calling New York City “the safest big city in America” after new statistics released by the NYPD show crime is down in most categories compared to 2022.

The numbers show there has been a decrease in five of seven crime categories in 2023 compared to the same period last year. Shootings are down 26%, homicides are down 10% and grand larceny is down 2.3%, according to the NYPD.

The mayor’s remarks came just before two shootings in Brooklyn Wednesday. There was a shooting in East Flatbush near 283 East 39th St. at about 10:30 p.m.

A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times through the body and died at the scene, according to police. There have been no arrests so far.

The NYPD is also looking for a fourth suspect after a triple shooting in Bed-Stuy near Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Park Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Three men were shot and a woman was grazed, police said.

A 26-year-old man injured in the shooting is in critical condition, according to the NYPD.