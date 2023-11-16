NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams will be revealing a full list of proposed cuts to city funding Thursday, saying it will be “an extremely painful budget cut.”

Adams blamed the billions of dollars spent on the migrant crisis and the expiring federal aid. Every city agency will see a 5% cut, including freezing police recruitment.

At schools, a new class of 250 school safety agents will be cut. Education advocates expect schools to lose more than $1 billion in resources.

Adams received backlash after saying parents should step up and volunteer at their children’s schools to help.

Nonprofit groups serving the city’s most vulnerable will also lose resources.

The proposed budget cuts will still need City Council approval. Some council members have vowed to fight back.

“The finance of New York City is always a concern. We are going to have to prioritize the needs of New Yorkers, or there will be no grand New York to be proud of, plain and simple,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

There is another 5% cut tentatively planned for early next year. It comes as Adams makes another plea to the federal government to pick up the billion-dollar tab from the migrant crisis.