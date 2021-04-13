Actress Mayim Bialik rose to fame in the ’90s and 2000s on hit sitcoms like “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Now she’s back with the new sitcom “Call Me Kat” on Fox, starring alongside Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and more. Bialik told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the new show.

Plus, Bialik, who is also a neuroscientist and real-life cat lover, has teamed up with Purina Pro Plan for their “LiveClear Challenge.”

The challenge encouraging cat owners with cat allergen sensitivities to discover the life-changing power of Pro Plan LiveClear, the first and only cat food that reduces the major allergen in cat hair and dander.

As if she wasn’t busy enough, Bialik also hosts her own podcast, “Mayam Bialik’s Breakdown,” often chatting with other celebrities about mental health and wellness.