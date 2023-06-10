New York (PIX11) People can catch actor Matthew Del Negro’s latest film ‘LaRoy’ at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. The movie follows ‘Ray’ who tries to kill himself after discovering his wife cheating on him. But before he pulls the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Matthew portrays ‘Junior.’

Del Negro loves the energy of the Tribeca festival. He likes seeing the new artists and filmmakers. Screenings for ‘LaRoy’ start June 8th, 2023 at Village East by Angelika. Tickets and information is available at Tribecafilm.com.