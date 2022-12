NEW YORK (PIX11) — The dating scene can be exciting and also dangerous with dating scams or catfishing, people pretending to be someone else online.

Samantha Coria is a New Yorker whose catfishing story went viral on Tiktok this month. She details how she traveled all the way to Spain to meet up with a guy.

Coria joined New York Living on Friday to talk about her harrowing experience, and matchmaker Susan Trombetti has some tips on how to avoid catfishing.

Watch the video player for more.