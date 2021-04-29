Mastering your money with The Budgetnista

Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche is not your everyday financial advisor, and “Get Good With Money” isn’t your everyday financial self-help book.

Aliche’s latest book is a foolproof step-by-step manual meant to empower readers at every and any financial stage to master the fundamentals of building wealth and become financially whole.

The book provides an interactive read, full of helpful checklists, worksheets, downloadable tool kits, and expert advice from some of her own advisors (better known as the “Budgetnista Boosters”).

The book presents each of the 10 aspects of Financial Wholeness and allows readers to see their growth and goals be visibly fulfilled as the lessons progress.