NEW YORK (PIX11) – Public hospitals in New York City are requiring masks due to a rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases.

Experts tracking the viruses are predicting hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations. It’s not expected to be as deadly as winters in the past, according to experts.

“As we’ve seen an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV this is really to protect our patients, staff, and the community. It applies to clinical settings such as our hospitals, community health centers, and nursing homes,” said a spokesperson for NYC Health + Hospitals.

There has been an average of 50 people hospitalized in the city and three deaths a day over the last week in connection to the viruses, according to city officials.