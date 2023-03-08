New York (PIX11) The long awaited ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ movie is finally upon us. The superhero flick follows ‘Shazam’ and his allies as they defend themselves from a trio of ancient gods who have arrived on earth in search of powers that were stolen from them.

Actress Marta Milans returns as ‘Mama Rosa,’ giving ‘Shazam’ and team the support they need. She was excited when she found out about the highly anticipated sequel becoming a reality. Marta admitted that if she was granted any super power of her chosing, it would be the power to heal.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will be in theaters March 17, 2023.