Marshall plan for mothers: Pay our moms for their unpaid labor

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Looking for flowers for Mother’s Day? Well, this pop-up shop is no everyday florist.

Reshma Saujauni, activist and CEO of Girls Who Code, is on a mission to help moms.

She explained the Marshall Plan for Mothers, a plan to pay our mothers for the unseen and unpaid labor. 

Saujani launched the “Moms Deserve More Flower Store,” an online flower shop highlighting the true value of mothers’ work and the true cost of adequately thanking them. The shop features bouquets like “The Unpaid Work Bouquet,” “The Lack of Childcare Bouquet” and “The Paid Leave Bouquet,” all priced according to data showing the unpaid work and broken policies impacting moms, ranging in prices from $9,500 to $800 billion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss