‘Marriage or Mortgage’ hosts talk Netflix show, helping couples with dream home or wedding

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — “Marriage or Mortgage” is the latest Netflix original show that has everyone talking.

The new series follows engaged couples who have to decide between spending their hard-earned savings on their dream home or their dream wedding.

It’s one of the toughest decisions every couple will have to make.

However, thanks to both a Nashville-based wedding planner and a real estate agent, couples get to think twice before making their final decision, and spoiler alert — some of their choices may leave you surprised!

Hosts of “Marriage or Mortgage” Sarah Miller and Nichole Holmes spoke to PIX11 News to discuss what it has been like helping these couples go through the most important time of their lives and what it’s like to get them the house or wedding of their dreams.

Catch “Marriage or Mortgage” streaming now on Netflix. 

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore