His marriage is no joke. Comedian Dustin Nickerson and his wife Melissa tied the knot more than 18 years ago. Three kids later, plus tons of life’s challenges, the couple remains together. Dustin shares their approach to marital bliss in a new book “How to Be Married (to Melissa): A Hilarious Guide to a Happier One-of-a-Kind Marriage” (out June 7, 2022).

The newly published author is currently on tour. He will perform one night only at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on Wednesday at 7:30pm on August 10, 2022.