New York (PIX11) Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is staying busy in the comedy world. He believes comedy is necessary in the world for people to have fun and laugh. Being a comedian is way a good way for him to stay connected with his fans according to Wayans.

Marlon will be bringing the jokes to Connecticut and New Jersey. First, he’s set to perform at The Stress Factory comedy club in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 3, 2023 – August 5, 2023. For tickets visit bridgeport.stressfactory.com

His other performance will be at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on August 11, 2023. For tickets visit www.njpac.org