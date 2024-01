NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mario Lopez is the host of “Blank Slate” on the Game Show Network.

The comedic game show format is a fun way where thinking alike, in the form of matching answers to clever fill-in-the-blank questions, can win you big bucks.

The show, premiering Monday night, is based on the board game by USAopoly. Lopez joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the new show.

Watch the full interview in the video player.