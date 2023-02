New York (PIX11) Freeform’s new suspense thriller ‘The Watchful Eye’ will have TV audiences not wanting to look away. Actress Mariel Molino takes on the role of ‘Elena,’ a live-in nanny for a wealthy family in Manhattan. She quickly discovers everyone living in the building is hiding deadly secrets. Mariel shares that her character is complex and has her own dark past.

Ryan Seacrest serves as producer of the show. ‘The Watchful Eye’ airs on Freeform Monday nights and is streaming on Hulu.