Maria Canals-Barrera teams up with her husband David Barrera in the new film “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters.” The two have been married for more that 20 years and have two daughters.

Canals-Barrera is not only a mother of two, she is also the mom to a generation of TV viewers. She starred as the mom on Disney Channel’s hit series “Wizards of Waverly Place” and the film “Camp Rock.”

“Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters” streams on PureFlix on Monday, August 1, 2022.