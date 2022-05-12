Marcel Spears plays the smart and loveable “Marty Butler” on the popular CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood.” The show, which also stars showbiz veterans Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, has been renewed for season five.

For the next few weeks, Spears will star as “Juicy” in “Fat Ham.” The play won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and is a co-production between The Public Theater and the National Black Theatre.

Preview performances for “Fat Ham” begin May 12 and opens May 26, with a limited engagement scheduled to run through June 12 at The Public’s Anspacher Theater. Tickets are available at publictheater.org, calling 212.967.7555, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.