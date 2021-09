JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An old-school Italian couple who have called Jersey City home since the 1950s are still tending to their family garden after decades, right in the heart of the city.

PIX11’s Ben Aaron got to visit with the Manzo’s and even took a peek inside their basement turned pasta sauce jarring operation, sauce made from the tomatoes in their own garden.

Aaron even got to take home a jar of their homemade sauce, which they usually only share with family and close friends.