HELMETTA, N.J. (PIX11) – Authorities in New Jersey are continuing their manhunt Thursday for a veteran accused of attacking police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Police identified the suspect as Gregory Yetman, who was last seen at his home on 131 Main St. in Helmetta. Yetman is possibly armed, according to authorities.

Yetman is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, officials said. He’s accused of storming the Capitol and spraying law enforcement with a large canister of pepper spray, according to authorities.

Yetman was a 12-year staff sergeant veteran at the time of the riot, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Army National Guard said. He was honorably discharged in March 2022, officials said.

Helmetta Mayor Christopher Slavicek told PIX11 News that the town is small, with just 3,200 people and not even a traffic light.

“There is a level of uncertainty, and hopefully the end result is positive,” Slavicek said.

Yetman was last seen scaling a fence, according to Slavicek.

The investigation into Jan. 6 is the Department of Justice’s largest-ever criminal probe, according to the agency. Over 1,200 people have been charged in 34 months, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Newark at (973) 792-3000.