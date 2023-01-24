NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday marks International Education Day, making it a great time to highlight the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year, as chosen by the state Board of Regents and Department of Education.

Billy Green teaches chemistry and math at A. Philip Randolph High School in Upper Manhattan, making a difference in the lives of young New Yorkers after his own childhood was marked by homelessness and other hurdles.

“This award is an honor,” said Green, joining PIX11 Morning News. “This is a journey … that has started probably at 3-years-old. I’ve always known I wanted to teach.”

