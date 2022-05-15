NEW YORK (PIX11)– Wau, a brunch spot on the Upper West Side, melds Chinese, Thai, Indian, and Malaysian flavors to create scrumptious comfort foods and delicious drinks.

At Wau, which translates to kite, the flavors take flight with a Malaysian national dish made of curry and chicken featuring anchovies, toasted peanuts, and cucumber. The chef said the cuisine is also influenced by Portuguese and Dutch food, making it a real “melting pot” of flavors. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went behind the stove at the eatery that opened last September on Amsterdam Avenue.