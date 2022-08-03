MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Traffic has always been a problem in New York City. Cyclists, who have grown in number since the pandemic, have been subjected to limiting, congested pathways. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine plans to change that.

“Taking a lane of traffic on the highway and turning that into a dedicated, protected space for cyclists and e-bike users, including delivery workers, so that they all have a safer space to get around the city must be a key component of the city’s work to reduce congestion, reduce emissions, and create safer streets for all New Yorkers,” Levine said in a statement on Tuesday.

Levine joined PIX11 News on Wednesday to talk about his proposal to add another two-way, protected bike lane to a four-mile stretch of the West Side Highway.

