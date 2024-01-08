NEW YORK (PIX11) – Thousands of asylum seekers living in New York City’s emergency shelters will have to re-apply for housing this week when their 60-day stay expires.

Nearly 70,000 migrants remain in New York City shelters. Mayor Eric Adams has sued more than a dozen charter bus companies for their role in transporting migrants from the southern border to New York over two years.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined the PIX11 Morning News to weigh in on the issue and more.

Watch the video player for the full interview.