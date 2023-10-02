NEW YORK (PIX11) – Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine talks to PIX11 about wanting more access to public bathrooms across the city, Friday’s weather event, Target closing in East Harlem and more.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine talks to PIX11 about wanting more access to public bathrooms across the city, Friday’s weather event, Target closing in East Harlem and more.
Watch the video player for more on this story.