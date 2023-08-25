NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted for assaulting an MTA worker inside the 34th Street-Penn Station subway station back on Aug. 14.

Police said the man tried to enter the service gate as the 60-year-old MTA worker was exiting. As she tried to stop him, police said the suspect slapped her across the face.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).