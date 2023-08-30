MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are looking for a man who shoved a woman onto subway tracks at the Chambers Street-West Broadway station in Manhattan Tuesday.

Police said the suspect purposefully pushed the 34-year-old woman onto the tracks of the No. 1, 2 and 3 line as she was coming down the stairs after 11 p.m.

According to detectives, there were no words exchanged between the two before the incident. A Good Samaritan helped the woman get off the tracks.

She was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury, police said. Her friends told PIX11 News that while she’s physically O.K., she is traumatized.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s who was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and work boots.

The incident is not being investigated as a hate crime currently, police said.

NYPD statistics show that transit crime as a whole compared to 2022 is down 4.5%. Violent crime on the subway in Manhattan South, though, is up 19% this month compared to August 2022.