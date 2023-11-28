THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was hit and killed by multiple cars on the Bruckner Expressway Monday night, temporarily causing the eastbound lanes to be shut down, according to the NYPD.

Police officers were seen investigating the middle of the expressway at the Stratford Avenue exit after a 911 call came in around 9 p.m. The roadway has since reopened.

The identity and age of the victim is still unknown, according to authorities. Police are also trying to figure out how the man got on a major roadway.

Police said the victim’s body was hit so badly, it was in multiple pieces along the expressway.

Cameras in the area are being investigated, according to authorities. Police believe there is no criminality involved.