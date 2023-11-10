MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly stabbed a man with a screwdriver inside a Manhattan subway station Thursday night.

A 61-year-old man was stabbed at the Columbus Circle subway station at 59th Street around 9:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim suffered stab wounds to his head and face, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect fled the station after the attack. No arrest has been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).