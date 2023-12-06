WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was critically injured early Wednesday morning after being shot in the head at a Manhattan fish market, according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened around 1:58 a.m. in Washington Heights. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in critical condition.

The suspect is described as being a man around 5’5″ and was last seen wearing a black mask and black clothing, according to authorities.

