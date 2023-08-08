QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured when a standup scooter collided with an MTA bus in Queens Monday night, police said.

The crash happened along 89th Street in Jamaica. Police said that the 18-year-old scooter driver disobeyed a red light.

The scooter driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A 17-year-old also suffered a head injury, according to police.

The bus driver remained at the scene. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, police said.