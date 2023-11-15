QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man has been charged with murder after three people were discovered fatally stabbed inside a St. Albans home on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

David Daniel, 54, is also facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Daniel allegedly walked into the 113th Precinct and told police, “I’m having issues with my tenants. I did something bad,” according to authorities.

Police discovered 50-year-old Coleen Ceasar-Fields with fatal stab wounds in the upstairs apartment of the Milburn Street home. She was believed to be Daniel’s girlfriend, according to authorities.

A man and a woman were also discovered with fatal stab wounds in the basement apartment, police said. Investigators said Daniel, who was the landlord of the apartments, was upset over unpaid rent.

Daniel has no known prior history with the police and may have snapped over financial trouble, according to authorities.