NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a group wanted for the brutal attack and robbery of a 20-year-old man in Concourse back in July.

The incident took place on Exterior Street on the night of July 30. According to police, the victim was beaten, struck with a chair and handgun, and stabbed multiple times in the leg after an argument turned violent.

The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital. The suspects stole the victim’s cellphone and sneakers, police said.

