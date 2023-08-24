LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of scamming two women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold bars and cash by claiming he was fixing their computers, Suffolk County Police said.

Yash Shah, 25, was arrested Wednesday. Police said he targeted a 72-year-old woman in Huntington by leading her to believe he worked for Microsoft.

Shah allegedly told the woman her computer contained child pornography, and she paid him $35,000 to fix it, police said.

Authorities said a second woman in Kings Park also gave him $430,000 in cash and $277,000 in gold bars.

Shah has been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.