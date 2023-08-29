BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a 13-year-old girl on an MTA bus in the Bronx back on July 26.

Police said the teenager was riding a BX8 bus on Crosby Avenue when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect punched the victim in the head before he fled from the bus on foot, police said.

The NYPD on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.