WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 19-year-old man pulled a gun on police officers after a car crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said they were called about the crash around 3 a.m. When two officers approached the car, the man got out of it holding a gun, according to authorities.

Police said they believed the man was trying to die, and found a note in his car that read, “sorry for what is about to happen.”

Police said the man was shot twice in the chest and is expected to survive. No officers were injured, according to authorities.

The man is in surgery for his injuries, police said. A woman who was in the car with him is talking to police, according to authorities.

