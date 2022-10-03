NEW YORK (PIX11) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and women over the age of 40 are advised to get mammograms once a year.

One organization that is trying to make access to mammograms easier than ever is Project Renewal. Lydia Davis joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to talk about the organization’s Scan Van, a mobile mammography unit that travels year-round through the five boroughs and Long Island.

To see where the Scan Van is located each day and to make an appointment, visit ProjectRenewal.org. Take a tour of the Scan Van in the video player.