NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though the overwhelming majority of breast cancer patients are women, the disease can also affect men.

About one in 833 men will get breast cancer at some point in their lives, and about 530 men die of the disease each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, Drs. Paul Baron and Anthony Ferreri joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss cases among men.

“The problem with male breast cancer is it’s so rare … that we don’t have any real effective screening tool,” said Dr. Baron, the director of Lenox Hill Hospital’s breast cancer program, noting that men make up just about 1% of breast cancer patients.

Because of this, by the time breast cancer is detected in men, it can be at a more advanced stage than when it’s typically found in women, Baron said.

Dr. Ferreri, a regional director for Northwell Health as well as a breast cancer survivor, said that his breast cancer presented as a cyst in his armpit that doctors had told him for some 30 years was likely benign. Only after a surgeon removed the cyst was it found to be cancerous, said Ferreri, who has been cancer-free for about 10 years.

“It’s important to get awareness out to all — regardless of whether men, women, even physicians — to look for these types of symptoms in men,” he said.

