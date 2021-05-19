Malcolm X Day: Daughter of civil rights icon on his legacy and streaming birthday event

Iconic civil rights leader Malcolm X’s life was cut short when he was gunned down 56 years ago inside the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights at just 39.

The legendary figure would have turned 96 years old Wednesday and to honor his life and omnipresent legacy, his family is holding a free livestream celebration.

Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcom X’s daughters, spoke with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino about the event, which will feature performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anthony Hamilton, Alice Smith and more.

Plus, Shabazz shared what she believes her father would think of the social justice movements happening today.

The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial & Educational Center will host the annual Malcolm X Day event Wednesday at 6 p.m., streaming live at theshabazcenter.org, as well as on The Center’s Instagram page and Facebook page.