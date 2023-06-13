NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to New York City food, you probably think you’ve seen it all, especially when it comes to sandwiches.

Well, maybe not. Have you ever had an artichoke parmigiana hero?

Reporter Katie Honan joined PIX11 News on Tuesday along with the brother and sister whose deli sandwich has become an obsession among New Yorkers, thanks in large part to Honan’s article in Bon Appétit.

The duo behind the artichoke parm, Edgar and Mercy Lunavictoria, brought with them some of their creations from Mamma Louisa’s Hero Shoppe in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn.

Watch the video player for more on this story.