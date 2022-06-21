NEW YORK (PIX11)– “Make Music Day New York” is back in New York City for the 16th year.

After Tuesday’s opening ceremony at the Battery in Lower Manhattan, the day promises more than 500 live outdoor performances around the five boroughs. New York musicians will be playing the music of French composers in honor of the event’s French roots, organizers said.

There will also be free harmonica lessons in Central Park and 1,000 drums being played in Harlem.

The festival, which is held around the world every year on the summer solstice, started in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, an event spokesman said.