NEW YORK (PIX11) – Big changes are coming to your commute Monday morning, which could mean you’ll be spending more time getting to work.

Construction on the tracks is starting now and is expected to continue into 2024, affecting the F and M lines of the subway. The station that will be impacted the most on the M line is the Forest Hills at 71st Avenue station, where the MTA will be taking subway cars off the tracks from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Service on the F line will be pushed over to the E line in both directions. Rush hour service will also be reduced, according to the MTA.

A shuttle train will service Roosevelt Island to get people to either Manhattan at Lexington and 63rd Street or Queens at 21st Street, but it will only run every 20 minutes and stops service overnight.

The MTA is promising that the construction will lead to improved reliability, but for the time being, it could be a rough ride for about 150,000 daily commuters who depend on the service.